Spahic seeking Arsenal switch

The 30-year-old defender has revealed his agent is in talks with a number of Premier League clubs with a view to a winter transfer to England, but the robust Bosnian hopes he will be the man to solve Arsene Wenger's defensive headache at Emirates Stadium.

Spahic was reportedly close to joining the Gunners in the summer, only for Wenger to go out and sign Laurent Koscielny from Ligue 1 team Lorient instead, and he is hoping Arsenal renew their interest in the coming weeks after Sebastien Squillaci joined Thomas Vermaelen in the treatment room.

"My management are in talks with a couple of other Premier League clubs and I am actually waiting for some news," Spahic told Sport.co.uk. "If Arsenal were interested again I could not say no.

"Currently I have not heard from Arsene Wenger, but when I first heard about Arsenal’s interest in the summer it was something really special to me.

"When a club like Arsenal are interested it is something special for any footballer, and I was honoured. Unfortunately a deal could not work, and we could not conclude a deal.

"My management were in talks with Arsenal. I don’t know what happened in the end, but I ended up staying in Montpellier. Then Mr. Wenger bought another player, and that is football, it happens quite often.

"Montpellier were not interested in selling me because he [the manager, Rene Girard] did not want to weaken the team. But I hope that something could happen in the next 7-10 days. Arsenal would be something really special for me personally."

The tough-tackling Bosnian skipper is currently serving a five-match ban in Ligue 1, after being sent off for deliberately elbowing Brest striker Nolan Roux.

