Arsenal begin talks for William Saliba replacement, following exit talks: report

Arsenal have opened talks over a defender who could succeed William Saliba.

Ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best centre-backs in the world right now, Saliba has been integral to the evolution of the Gunners' improvement under manager Mikel Arteta and has developed into a leader in the backline.

But with the 24-year-old is now said to be in “concrete talks” with Real Madrid over an exit from North London, as per a report from French publication L'Equipe, leaving Arsenal and Arteta to plan a future that their best defender might not be a part of.

Arsenal looking to secure a defensive reinforcement, with William Saliba looking likely for an exit

Mikel Arteta is looking to invest this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Arsenal's well-publicised need for attacking reinforcements this summer, defence may well be an area of concern for Arteta after a season in which the Gunners have been reduced to the bare bones.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori have all spent significant spells on the sidelines through injury, with Saliba racking up the minutes as the most consistent member of the defence.

Arsenal have been plagued by defensive issues once again this season (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Both the Frenchman and his centre-back partner Gabriel have contracts expiring in 2027, too – so while the priority for Arsenal is to tie both down to new deals, there is the possibility that the club could lose at least one, either this summer or next.

SER Valencia has reported from Spain that Arsenal have opened talks for Cristhian Mosquera of Valencia, with new sporting director Andrea Berta said to be a fan of the 20-year-old, having tried to sign him while at Atletico Madrid.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mosquera's agent is reportedly set to inform Valencia of his client's interest in joining Arsenal – and with the Spaniard out of contract in 2026, there's the potential for the North Londoners to secure their man on the cheap.

FourFourTwo understands that with the exit of Kieran Tierney, the potential exits of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior and the unreliability of Tomiyasu and Calafiori fitness-wise, the Gunners are keen to strengthen their backline – but the commitment of major funds to that area of the pitch would be tricky, given that other areas of the team need reinforcements first.

Cristhian Mosquera is in talks with Arsenal (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are still in the market for a backup goalkeeper and two attackers, having all but signed Martin Zubimendi, as per reports, with defence the next area to address.

Mosquera would likely cover Saliba – perhaps succeeding him, if the Frenchman does, in fact, leave the Premier League – but could also take on other roles.

As an aggressive centre-back who can defend the channels expertly, Mosquera may be used as a right-back in Arsenal's system similar to Jurrien Timber's role, freeing up the Dutchman to play on the left of the back four and Ben White to play centrally, as both have done in the past.

Transfermarkt values Mosquera at €30 million. Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow night when Champions League action resumes.