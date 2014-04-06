'Spine-tingling atmosphere' inspired Augsburg against Bayern

Augsburg stunned Bundesliga champions Bayern 1-0 on Saturday to end a four-game winless streak and maintain their bid for a spot in the UEFA Europa League next season.

The victory was Augsburg's first ever league triumph over Bayern with the 106-year-old club having only reached the Bundesliga for the first time at the end of the 2010-11 season.

Up against their Bavarian rivals, Augsburg's fans provided the impetus for the small club, which is situated less than 70 kilometres north-west of Munich, to shock their more-fancied opponents at the SGL Arena.

"We can be more than proud of ourselves," Ostrzolek said after the game.

"Even before the game there was a spine-tingling atmosphere and the fans really got behind us.

"We applied ourselves to the game and deservedly took the lead. You could see that as a team we're capable of playing at that level."

Augsburg started strongly against an experimental Bayern line-up with Ostrzolek flashing a shot just past the post in only the second minute.

More chances followed for the home side in the opening half hour and they deservedly hit the front in the 31st minute when Sascha Molders smashed the ball into the net after a smart pass from Daniel Baier.

While Bayern got back into the contest in the second half with David Alaba hitting the post for the champions, Augsburg held on for victory to the delight of their coach Markus Weinzierl and even could have doubled their lead late-on as they also struck the woodwork.

"We fought brilliantly and tried to work as a team to neutralise Bayern's strengths," Weinzierl said.

"Taking the lead was great for us. We were able to be more compact after that and rely on our ability to switch play.

"Bayern stepped it up in the second half. We had the little bit of luck you need. Everything went right for us. At the end of the day we're very, very happy."

In the lead-up to Saturday's game, Bayern coach Pep Guardiola had declared the Bundesliga was 'over' for the Bavarian giants and, despite the loss, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer reiterated that sentiment after the match.

"We took Augsburg seriously but the main thing for us was that nobody got injured today," Neuer said.

"That's the crucial point. It's all about Wednesday and the (UEFA Champions League) match against Manchester United. Nothing else matters."

The win took Augsburg to 42 points in eighth in the Bundesliga, just five points adrift of Wolfsburg, who occupy sixth and hold the second UEFA Europa League berth in Germany.