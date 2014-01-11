SPL Wrap: Hearts suffer another defeat

The striker was on target five minutes before half-time at Tynecastle on Saturday to ensure that the Edinburgh outfit remain on minus two points after starting the season in administration.

Victory for Stuart McCall's third-placed side ensured that they cut the gap to Aberdeen above them in second to just one point, and the Fir Park club have a game in hand.

The result marked a sixth consecutive win for Motherwell, while bottom side Hearts have now lost three in a row and are now 20 points adrift of second-bottom Ross County.

Filip Kiss marked his debut with two goals as County fought back to secure a point by holding Partick Thistle to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Midfielder Kiss, signed on loan from Cardiff City this week, put the visitors in front at Firhill but a double from Lyle Taylor gave Partick the advantage at half-time.

Steven Lawless gave the hosts breathing space two minutes after the restart, but Ben Gordon pulled a goal back three minutes later and Kiss salvaged a point before substitute Stuart Kettlewell was shown a late red card for the visitors following a challenge on Ross Forbes.

Goals from Murray Davidson and Stevie May gave St Johnstone a 2-0 home victory over St Mirren in the other Premiership game to be played on Saturday.

St Johnstone leapfrogged Hibernian into sixth spot as a result of that win, while St Mirren occupy ninth spot.