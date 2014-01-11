SPL Wrap: Hearts suffer another defeat
John Sutton scored the only goal of the game as Motherwell heaped more misery on beleaguered Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.
The striker was on target five minutes before half-time at Tynecastle on Saturday to ensure that the Edinburgh outfit remain on minus two points after starting the season in administration.
Victory for Stuart McCall's third-placed side ensured that they cut the gap to Aberdeen above them in second to just one point, and the Fir Park club have a game in hand.
The result marked a sixth consecutive win for Motherwell, while bottom side Hearts have now lost three in a row and are now 20 points adrift of second-bottom Ross County.
Filip Kiss marked his debut with two goals as County fought back to secure a point by holding Partick Thistle to a thrilling 3-3 draw.
Midfielder Kiss, signed on loan from Cardiff City this week, put the visitors in front at Firhill but a double from Lyle Taylor gave Partick the advantage at half-time.
Steven Lawless gave the hosts breathing space two minutes after the restart, but Ben Gordon pulled a goal back three minutes later and Kiss salvaged a point before substitute Stuart Kettlewell was shown a late red card for the visitors following a challenge on Ross Forbes.
Goals from Murray Davidson and Stevie May gave St Johnstone a 2-0 home victory over St Mirren in the other Premiership game to be played on Saturday.
St Johnstone leapfrogged Hibernian into sixth spot as a result of that win, while St Mirren occupy ninth spot.
