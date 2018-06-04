Sporting Kansas City 4 Minnesota United 1: Hosts go top again in west

Sporting Kansas City moved back to the top of the MLS Western Conference after defeating 10-man Minnesota United 4-1.

FC Dallas claimed top spot on Saturday but Sporting KC – who have played one more match than their rivals – returned to the summit thanks to Sunday's victory in Kansas City.

In-form Sporting KC and visiting Minnesota traded goals inside the opening 11 minutes at Children's Mercy Park.

Daniel Salloi broke the deadlock in the ninth – Sporting KC's Hungarian striker rifling a shot past Bobby Shuttleworth from the edge of the penalty area.

Sporting KC's lead was short-lived as Timothy Melia could not keep out Tyrone Mears' long-range effort two minutes later.

Two goals in three minutes from Wan Kuzain and Cristian Lobato put the home side back in control before half-time.

Minnesota – who only had one win in four games heading into the fixture – found themselves reduced to 10 men just past the hour-mark when substitute Luiz Fernando received a second yellow card within 17 minutes of his introduction.

Diego Rubio came off the bench and added a fourth for Sporting KC with nine minutes remaining as the high flyers extended their unbeaten run to five games.