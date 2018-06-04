Sporting Kansas City 4 Minnesota United 1: Hosts go top again in west
Daniel Salloi, Wan Kuzain, Cristian Lobato and Diego Rubio helped extend Sporting Kansas City's unbeaten streak in MLS on Sunday.
Sporting Kansas City moved back to the top of the MLS Western Conference after defeating 10-man Minnesota United 4-1.
FC Dallas claimed top spot on Saturday but Sporting KC – who have played one more match than their rivals – returned to the summit thanks to Sunday's victory in Kansas City.
In-form Sporting KC and visiting Minnesota traded goals inside the opening 11 minutes at Children's Mercy Park.
Daniel Salloi broke the deadlock in the ninth – Sporting KC's Hungarian striker rifling a shot past Bobby Shuttleworth from the edge of the penalty area.
Sporting KC's lead was short-lived as Timothy Melia could not keep out Tyrone Mears' long-range effort two minutes later.
Two goals in three minutes from Wan Kuzain and Cristian Lobato put the home side back in control before half-time.
Minnesota – who only had one win in four games heading into the fixture – found themselves reduced to 10 men just past the hour-mark when substitute Luiz Fernando received a second yellow card within 17 minutes of his introduction.
Diego Rubio came off the bench and added a fourth for Sporting KC with nine minutes remaining as the high flyers extended their unbeaten run to five games.
