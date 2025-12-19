Jonathan Gjoshe set to return to training with Scunthorpe after train knife attack

The defender was injured in the Huntingdon train knife attack in November

Jonathan Gjoshe was one of 11 victims of the Huntingdon train attack (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scunthorpe defender Jonathan Gjoshe has been cleared to return to training after being injured in the Huntingdon train knife attack last month.

The 22 year old had surgery after being cut across the bicep and has been out of action as a result.

Jonathan Gjoshe is set to return to training with Scunthorpe in the new year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scunthorpe manager Andy Butler told BBC Radio Humberside: "He's been given the green light to get his rehab done here, so it's great to see Jonathan.

"It's small steps, see how he goes, not just physically but mentally as well. He knows we've supported him the whole way through."

Gjoshe was given the green light on Tuesday to return to training, and will join back up with the rest of the Scunthorpe squad after the new year.

The full-back joined Scunthorpe in September and has made two appearances for the club this season, both in the National League Cup.

Before his injury, he had been playing on a dual registration basis for Bottesford Town, in the ninth tier of English football.

Anthony Williams has been charged with ten counts of attempted murder in relation to the attack.

