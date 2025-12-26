How to watch Angola vs Zimbabwe: TV & streaming details as A to Z of African football aim to keep AFCON 2025 hopes alive

Angola were defeated by South Africa in their opening fixture

Watch Angola vs Zimbabwe at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, with FourFourTwo bringing you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Angola vs Zimbabwe: key information • Date: Friday 26 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 13:30 local • Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Lyle Foster's late winning goal for South Africa condemned AFCON 2010 hosts Angola to a defeat in their first Group B match.

The spectacularly mononymed Show had equalised in the first half but Angola must now aim for four points or better from their matches against Zimbabwe and Egypt.

It's no small ask. Zimbabwe were beaten by an even later goal against the Pharaohs, whose scorers were Omar Marmoush of Manchester City and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

That's the size of the task now facing Angola while Zimbabwe, with Egypt out of the way, would be boosted massively by a win in Marrakech on Friday.

Watch Angola vs Zimbabwe for FREE in the UK

Angola vs Zimbabwe will be shown live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 12:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so that's every game free to watch live in the UK.

Angola vs Zimbabwe free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Angola vs Zimbabwe from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Angola vs Zimbabwe is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Is Angola vs Zimbabwe on TV in the US?

Fans in the US can watch Angola vs Zimbabwe bright and breezy on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 7:30am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Angola vs Zimbabwe in Africa

Coverage will be broadcast on TPA 2 in Angola, while state broadcaster ZBC holds the rights in Zimbabwe.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Angola vs Zimbabwe: Preview

Zimbabwe have returned to AFCON after they were excluded from the 2023 tournament because they were suspended at the time by FIFA.

That ended a sequence of three consecutive tournaments but Zimbabwe have not been frequent qualifiers. 2025 is just their sixth appearance.

The goal that put them ahead against Egypt was scored by 28-year-old Prince Dube, a striker whose entire career has been played in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Tanzania.

Macauley Bonne, the Ipswich-born Maldon & Tiptree striker, came off the bench to replace Washington Navaya at half time.

Patrice Beaumelle and Angola were hoping for a better start. They were AFCON quarter-finalists for the second time in 2023 and defeat to South Africa wasn't part of the plan.

Goalscorer Show is on loan in Turkey from Maccabi Haifa. Born in Luanda, the Angola midfielder had also played in Bulgaria, France, Portugal and the United States before his 26th birthday.

He's now collected a half-century of international caps but Show isn't known for his goals. Beaumelle will be pinning his hopes on the more experienced Gelson Dala and Mabululu to get the job done against Zimbabwe.

The first target for Angola this month is to match their previous tournament best by reaching the quarter-finals. They'd do well to make a start on that here.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Angola 1-0 Zimbabwe

Needs must for Angola and we're predicting a tight affair resolved by a single goal.