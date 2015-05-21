Sporting Kansas City 4 New England Revolution 2: Nemeth inspires victory

Krisztian Nemeth continued his strong season on Wednesday, scoring twice and setting up a third goal as Sporting Kansas City defeated New England Revolution 4-2 in MLS.

The Hungarian striker made it five goals in nine matches since joining Sporting from Roda JC, as Kansas City triumphed at home in the rescheduled fixture and ended the Revolution's unbeaten run.

The match was postponed on Saturday due to bad weather.

New England opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Juan Agudelo burst into a huge gap between Sporting's central defenders, collected a fine threaded pass from Kelyn Rowe and converted into the bottom corner of the net.

But after Nemeth teed up Dom Dwyer for the hosts' equaliser just prior to the half-hour mark, a dreadful period from the visitors effectively handed Sporting the three points.

Nemeth nodded Benny Feilhaber's free-kick home in the 39th minute and four minutes later the latter converted a penalty to make it 3-1.

Just 23 seconds after half-time, Jacob Peterson beat his opponent to a 50-50 ball and squared a pass for Nemeth, who stretched Sporting's lead further.

While Scott Caldwell pulled a goal back for the Revolution in the 64th minute, the visitors could not avoid their first defeat in 10 matches.

Sporting remain undefeated at home this season.