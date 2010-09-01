Spurs confirm Van der Vaart deal

"We are delighted to announce that we have reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of Rafael van der Vaar," read a statement on the club's official website.

Manager Harry Redknapp had admitted on Tuesday that he was unlikely to make any new additions on the final day of the summer transfer window, having already recruited Brazilian midfielder Sandro and Spartak Moscow goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa.

However, minutes before the transfer window slammed shut, reports surfaced that Tottenham had made a last-gasp bid to bring Dutch international Van der Vaart to London from Real Madrid, after his asking price dropped dramatically from £18 million to £8 million.

With the necessary paperwork filed moments before the 6pm BST deadline, Spurs faced an anxious wait to find out if the deal was done in time so that the former Ajax starlet could move to White Hart Lane.

The Premier League have now ratified the deal.

