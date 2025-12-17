How to watch PSG vs Flamengo : Live streams for FIFA Intercontinental Cup final

Watch PSG vs Flamengo today as the European champions face the South American challengers in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, with all the information on TV coverage and live streams right here in this guide.

PSG vs Flamengo: Key information ► Date: Wednesday, 17 December 2025 ► Kick-off time: 20:00 local (Qatar) / 17:00 GMT / 14:00 ET ► Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Qatar ► FREE stream: FIFA+ (select territories) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

This is the second edition of the revamped Intercontinental Cup, where the European Champions League winners face off against the strongest team from the other continents.

This year, Brazilian champions Flamengo have earned the right to face PSG after beating Mexico's Cruz Azul in the 'Derby of the Americas' and then Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the 'Challenge Cup'.

PSG are set to field a strong line-up for today's final, and there are broadcast options around the world, including a free live stream on FIFA+. Read on for all the information your need to watch PSG vs Flamengo online, on TV, and from anywhere today.

Watch PSG vs Flamengo for FREE - Live stream on FIFA+

You can watch PSG vs Flamengo for free in some countries, with FIFA live streaming the Intercontinental Cup final on its own free streaming service, FIFA+.

PSG vs Flamengo live stream free on FIFA+



👍 No need to register – just click play and watch for free!

✅ Available in the UK and other locations

⛔ Geo-blocked in the USA, France, Brazil

Away from home right now? A good VPN such as NordVPN will unblock your usual streaming services even while you're abroad – more on that below.

Watch PSG vs Flamengo from anywhere

What if you're away from home when PSG vs Flamengo is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

How to watch PSG vs Flamengo in the UK

Fans in the UK can access the FIFA+ free live stream for PSG vs Flamengo. There is no domestic broadcaster with rights to the game. Kick-off is at 17:00 GMT.

How to watch PSG vs Flamengo in the US

Fans in the US can watch PSG vs Flamengo on beIN Sports.

How to watch PSG vs Flamengo around the world

Australia: beIN Sports

Brazil: Globo, SporTV

France: M6, beIN Sports

Germany, Italy, Spain: DAZN