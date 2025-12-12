Ranked! The 20 best defensive midfielders in the world

These days, the best defensive midfielders in the world tend to be specialists who stay deeper in the engine room.

But this was never the case 30 years ago: midfielders tended to chip in to do a little of everything, getting forward when needed and tracking back in reverse.

As the role of a DM evolves, it's not unusual that some of the best players in the world right now play at the base of a midfield, given that it's a position that you need vision, awareness and a high IQ – so let's delve into what makes a world-class no.6 in 2025.

How FourFourTwo's expert panel decided the best defensive midfielders in the world

Firstly, defensive midfielders in this list were categorised by their position and not their role: whether a player is a regista, a deep-lying playmaker, a destroyer or they play as a lone-pivot or in a two-man midfield, FourFourTwo's experienced expert panel were asked to account for the midfielders who play deepest in their team.

Judgement was made on three major factors: overall ability plays a factor, but form over the past year and historical importance matter, too: so while Rodri, for example, has struggled with injury, his standing as a world-class DM should still be considered.

Statistical metrics such as progressive passes and tackles won were also added from Europe's top five leagues, in order to bring data to the argument, leaving us with 30 defensive midfielders to choose from – before judgement calls were made over the likes of Declan Rice and Frenkie De Jong to move them to our list of the best central midfielders in the world, since they're deployed more as no.8s these days.

Defensive midfield is just one of 10 positions on the field considered by our panel, with the best attacking midfielders in the world wrapping up the centre of the park. We also have a list of the best goalkeepers in the world, while like midfield, defence and attack are split into three sections: right-backs, centre-backs and left-backs, and right-wingers, left-wingers and strikers.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The full list

20. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

One of the more underrated midfielders in world football, purely because he does the basics very well. Hojberg often finds himself in the right place at the right time, helping to break up play and stopping the opposition from getting too close to his box.

There's a reason that Pep Guardiola absolutely adored him – and though he's perhaps not lived up to his huge potential, he's had a solid career and is still performing well for Marseille.

19. Casemiro

Casemiro has been solid this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The very thought of Casemiro on this list would have been laughable after his ‘Leave the football’ performance for Manchester United against Crystal Palace in 2024 – but credit where it's due… he's been good this season.

The Brazilian has had an incredible revival under Ruben Amorim: without the added exertion of midweek European football, Casemiro looks back to his former self. The Casemiro that wins tackles all over the pitch, helps move his team from front to back and chips in with a goal every now and then is back and every team in world football would benefit from a player of that calibre.

18. Morten Hjulmand

Morten Hjulmand has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe for a few seasons now. The Sporting man's impressive reading of the game is helped by his engine and physicality which allows him to cover lots of ground at the base of the midfield.

During his first six months at the club he was tasked with replacing Manuel Ugarte who had recently moved to PSG, and he did so incredibly effectively, leading then manager Ruben Amorim to declare him a more complete player.

17. Manu Kone

Manu Kone blends the traditional with a more dynamic presence on the ball.

A highly-rated wonderkid while in the Bundesliga, he's earned his move to Roma and been excellent since. Whilst entirely capable of winning the ball, his strongest attributes are his passing and dribbling making him an effective deep-lying playmaker.

When picking up the ball he is able to draw fouls, often relieving the pressure on his team and allowing them to push up the field.

16. Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams celebrates his wonder goal against Sunderland (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

A versatile player, Tyler Adams is capable of playing at holding midfielder, right-back or slightly more advanced as a right midfielder. He's tenacious, excellent on the ball and he's one of the primary reasons that Bournemouth are so good out of possession.

But he's also a leader. He was the youngest captain at World Cup 2022 and was the youngest USMNT captain since 1950.

15. Lucas Torro

A late bloomer, Lucas Torro brings a wealth of experience to the midfield. Standing at over six foot he’s a physically imposing midfielder and allows his team, Osasuna, to dominate the midfield aerially and on the ground.

He played in Real Madrid’s Castilla side for several years, giving him a good foundation on the ball, allowing him to be an asset in possession, as well as off the ball. Doing the basics well is always a good way to impress a fanbase, and Torro is able to do that, ensuring his team maintains possession and he doesn’t give the ball away cheaply.

14. Maxime Lopez

Slightly smaller than the traditional defensive midfielder, Maxime Lopez utilises his low centre of gravity and is light on his feet, making him difficult to press as he’ll wriggle his way out.

The Paris star has a good first touch and can play effectively on the half-turn, moving his team up the pitch quickly. He’ll need a more physically demanding player next to him, but it allows his team to create a well-balanced midfield double-pivot.

13. Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha has improve Tottenham's stability (Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic ball winning midfielder, Joao Palhinha is not afraid to get stuck in. The Tottenham Hotspur man screens the backline expertly, stopping counter attacks, winning aerial duels and doing the dirty work that most players are not willing to do.

So far in the 2025/26 season, he has ranked in the 99th percentile for tackles completed per 90. His work allows teams to be more balanced in midfield as it frees up more creative outlets.

12. Angelo Stiller

A major part of Stuttgart’s resurgence in the last three seasons, Angelo Stiller has been long touted with a move to a big European club. All-action, intelligent and composed, he’s exactly the type of midfielder you’d expect to come from Germany.

He ranks incredibly highly for passes attempted (96th percentile) and progressive passes (98th percentile) per 90 compared to other players in Europe’s top five leagues. These tendencies have seen him earn comparisons to legendary German midfielder Toni Kroos.

11. Carlos Baleba

Subject of intense interest from Manchester United in the summer, Carlos Baleba is one of the Premier League’s best defensive midfielders. When he joined Brighton, he was tasked with replacing then British record transfer Moises Caicedo, and he did so with ease.

He has an incredible engine but is also composed on the ball, and it’s easy to see the influence his idols Kevin De Bruyne, Paul Pogba and Thiago Alcantara had on him.

10. Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton in action in the Europa League (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the space of less than two years, Adam Wharton has become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Technically elite with both feet, the Crystal Palace man is a brilliant ball progressor, able to play long and short passes, and one and two-touch football.

While also capable of using his physical attributes to win duels, it’s Wharton’s positioning and game intelligence that make him the subject of heavy transfer interest from some of the biggest clubs and a likely member of England’s squad at the World Cup 2026 next summer.

9. Aurelien Tchouameni

The natural successor to Casemiro at the Bernabeu, Aurelien Tchouameni has established himself as one of the world’s best defensive midfielders in recent years.

While physically dominant, it is the 25-year-old’s use of body to shield the ball, as well as his first touch, that really make him stand out.

Capable of playing in the centre of defence and packing a mean strike, Tchouameni really is the all-round midfielder and a key man for both Real Madrid and France.

8. Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi on the ball for Arsenal (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The latest in a ridiculously long line of Spanish midfield maestros, Martin Zubimendi is quickly proving himself to be the natural successor to Rodri in the national team, as well as a key component of Mikel Arteta’s vision at Arsenal.

The 26-year-old is what you might expect of a player developed in the Basque region: technically elite, near flawless in possession and a quiet but effective conductor of his side’s play.

While often playing in a deeper role of midfield, Zubimendi is more than capable of scoring goals, which only adds to his importance for the Gunners.

7. Sandro Tonali

Once thought of as simply an Andrea Pirlo regen (it was the hair, right? It was the hair), Sandro Tonali has quietly developed into one of the best all-round footballers in the Premier League, proving doubters wrong.

There were those, after all, who wondered if he’d translate to English football after leaving Milan – and plenty of others who wondered if his betting ban would prove terminal to getting a Newcastle United career off the ground.

Tonali has made them eat their words with his tough-tackling, progressive and hard-running style, proving himself to be indispensable to the Toon and arguably his country’s most important player.

He's far more than just the guy who makes Bruno Guimaraes tick.

6. Rodri

2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has been a European champion with both Manchester City and Spain, but a serious knee injury in 2024 threatened to cast a shadow over what should be his prime.

Rodri, a four-time Premier League winner, is one of the world’s most formidable midfield players and his abilities in possession make him a peerless example of the modern deep-lying playmaker. He doesn’t need to be judged on anything other than his involvement and impact on the pitch, but Rodri’s ACL tear revealed just how much his team misses him when he isn’t there.

Sometimes, with the very best players, it’s about the things you don’t always see.

5. Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch has become one of the best DMs around at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was named as the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season in 2024/25.

Liverpool ended the campaign as Premier League champions, making the influential Gravenberch a league winner in a third European league after three titles with Ajax in the Netherlands and the 2022-23 Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch thrived in a defensive midfield position in Arne Slot’s first season in charge at Anfield but later took on more attacking responsibility in combination with his ball-carrying ability and understanding of space.

After a terrific title-winning season, the 23-year-old technician showed that there’s still much more to come.

4. Moises Caicedo

Now established as one of the world’s finest all-action central midfielders, Moises Caicedo moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea in 2023 for a reported fee above £100 million.

The Ecuadorian has become a master of the middle, interrupting the opposition’s progress from the base of the Blues midfield and getting Chelsea moving the other way with his speed, vision and precision when the ball changes hands.

Caicedo, who has played more than 100 times in the Premier League and has passed a half-century of international caps for Ecuador, was Chelsea’s Player of the Season when they won the Conference League in 2024/25.

3. Joao Neves

Joao Neves is a player of contradictions. There’s no way that he should be so dominant aerially considering he’s 5ft 7in; there’s no way that he should be such a good finisher considering he’s thought to be the primary ball-winner for club and country.

Born in the embers of Portugal hosting Euro 2004, Neves is imbued with the hard-running, all-round chaos of that golden generation – but that’s not to say that he’s not deft, too, with a great passing range, an eye for the spectacular and an intelligence way beyond his 21 years.

He’ll be one of the stars to watch at the World Cup next summer – despite being born months after his captain lit up those Euros.

2. Joshua Kimmich

Now that the noise has dissipated over his best position, Joshua Kimmich has firmly established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world – despite what Thomas Tuchel thought.

One of the best passers in the world, Kimmich has taken his game to new heights under Vincent Kompany as one of the more mature figures in a Bayern Munich side who have undergone serious transition in recent years.

There were questions over his tempo control at times, but the Germany international has stepped up to be a cool orchestrator for a side who play with relentless intensity – and it’s a role that suits him down to the ground.

1. Vitinha

Vitinha celebrates netting a hat-trick against Tottenham in front of adoring PSG fans (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Had you have asked the average English football fan in 2021 for a player they’d watched in lockdown capable of finishing third in the Ballon d’Or, becoming world-class in their position, and helping Paris Saint-Germain to their first-ever Champions League title… an on-loan Wolves midfielder probably wouldn’t have been your first pick.

Yet Vitinha has been otherworldly since swapping Porto for Paris, some year after his Molineux stint ended. He has become the midfielder’s midfielder of Europe: a tempo controller that other professionals admire and though the attention usually goes to the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi in that PSG side, the Portuguese midfielder is every bit as important.

His hat-trick in the Champions League against Tottenham this season shows as well that he’s got the minerals to affect games in more ways than one. Being a first name on the team sheet is impressive considering his colleagues for both club and country.