St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon hoping to make it fourth time lucky at Hampden

St Johnstone defender Liam Gordon is looking for a taste of Hampden happiness in Saturday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Hibernian.

The 24-year-old defender has been on the losing side on each of his three appearances at the national stadium in games against Queen’s Park, twice with Elgin and once with Arbroath.

Gordon is hoping to set the record straight and secure a return to Mount Florida in the final, against either Livingston or St Mirren.

He said: “I played at Hampden a number of times when I was on loan in the lower leagues.

“One was the play-off final when I was at Arbroath, against Queen’s Park. We lost out on that with the last kick of the ball in extra time.

“The Arbroath game was a really good game and probably should have won that. So that isn’t the best of memories.

“This is obviously a different ball game playing in the semi-final of the League Cup and it is a wrong that I would like to put right and hopefully go and get the win.

“But it is always a place I enjoy playing, obviously it is the national stadium and it is always an incentive to go and play there

“It is a great chance for all of us. Being at St Johnstone, these opportunities don’t come around as much so when they do you need to grasp them with both hands.

“All the boys in the changing room are buzzing for the match, it is a great opportunity for all of us.

“It is just disappointing that there will be no fans there but hopefully we can give them something to cheer on from their living room.”

Lifelong Saints fans Gordon has fond memories of St Johnstone’s 2014 William Hill Scottish Cup triumph when the McDiarmid Park outfit won the tournament for the first time in the club’s history.

After beating Aberdeen 2-1 at Ibrox in the semi-final – with Gordon’s team-mate Stevie May scoring twice – the Perth men overcame Dundee United 2-0 in the final at Celtic Park.

Gordon, who joined St Johnstone from Hearts the following year, recalled: “In the semi-final with Mayso (May), I remember being in my friend’s house and remember him scoring the second goal and the whole room going mental.

“A few of my mates were having beers and there was beers flying everywhere. It was incredible. That’s when I was at Hearts.

“I went to the final and it was just an incredible weekend for the whole city and I just wished I was part of that but it wasn’t to be. But great memories and ones that I will always cherish.”