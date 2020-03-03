St Mirren expect Jakubiak to return against St Johnstone

St Mirren expect Alex Jakubiak to face St Johnstone in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The striker went off at half-time during Saturday’s defeat by Aberdeen after feeling light-headed but was back in training on Monday.

Stephen McGinn is nearing a comeback after a knee injury but Ryan Flynn, Kyle Magennis (both knee) and Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

Defender Anthony Ralston returns to the St Johnstone squad.

The Celtic loanee could not play against his parent club in Sunday’s William Hill Scottish Cup tie at McDiarmid Park.

Midfielder Murray Davidson (fractured arm) remains on the sidelines.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Hodson, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Wallace, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Cooke, Lyness.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Duffy, Booth, Tanser, McCart, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, Craig, McCann, Kane, May, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Butcher, O’Halloran, Jones, Wright, Parish.