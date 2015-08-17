Stambouli out to win over PSG fans

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Benjamin Stambouli is confident he can win round the Parc des Princes faithful, having been subjected to boos from sections of the home crowd on Sunday.

The former Tottenham man made his debut for the Ligue 1 champions in Saturday's 2-0 win over Gazalec Ajaccio - replacing club favourite Thiago Motta 14 minutes from time.

Many in the French capital voiced their disapproval at Marseille-born Stambouli replacing Motta, largely due to PSG's rivalry with the south-coast club.

"I expected it, I did not hide from it. It's part of the game," Stambouli told L'Equipe.

"I have to turn the tide and show that I am Parisien in my head. Show that I will give everything for the club.

"Afterwards, I took the positives, there was applause when I entered."

Blaise Matuidi and Thiago Motta were on target for Laurent Blanc's title-chasers against their newly promoted opponents in the sides' opening fixture of the Ligue 1 campaign.

A host of PSG players backed Stambouli afterwards, including full-back Serge Aurier.

"It's a shame to whistle because he wears the PSG shirt," Aurier added.

"He had said in the past that he preferred OM [Olympique Marseille] but these are only fools that do not change their minds. It is an error on the part of those who did this.

"We must accept him into the PSG family."