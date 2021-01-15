Stephen Lawless: It feels strange to be back at Motherwell

Steven Lawless admits he has that old familiar feeling after returning to Motherwell.

The 29-year-old, who started his career with the Steelmen, has signed from Burton Albion until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Lawless knows Liam Kelly, Ricki Lamie, Declan Gallagher and Robbie Crawford from his time at Livingston and Stephen O’Donnell and Scott Fox from a spell at Partick Thistle.

The midfielder will go into Graham Alexander’s squad for the visit of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, subject to international clearance.

And on moving back to his first club, who are in 10th place in the table, one point above bottom side Ross County, Lawless said: “It is strange.

“This is the first team I have walked into where I know as many players. There is obviously a lot of boys from Livingston but two from my Thistle days as well, with Stephen O’Donnell and Scott Fox.

“It’s a good changing room. I have kept contact with all the boys to be honest, so I have some good friends in the team and I know the ability they have got.

“I know where they should be in the league and that will be the aim, and I am sure they feel the same.

“It was a strange feeling coming through some of the corridors. Obviously I have been here with other teams but you just go through the main entrance.

“I was here from 10 until I was 21/22, so I have a lot of affection and connection with the club, so it is a good move for me and I am looking forward to it.”

Sunday’s visitors Rangers are unbeaten in the league this season and are 21 points clear of Celtic at the top of the league having played three games more.

Lawless said: “I couldn’t have picked a harder game but this place has always been hard for the Old Firm.

“It is different without fans but we still need to make this a difficult place for them.

“They are a good team, they are doing very well this season but we need to focus on ourselves.”

Alexander said of his new signing: “Hopefully he will add goals, assists and creativity.

“I think he can certainly help us at the top end and be that link between the defensive side of the game and the forwards.

“He’s got good guile, experience of playing up here and was here as a young boy.

“When I spoke to him his want to be here was a big pull for me. We want players who want to be here and that’s important. He’s shown that aspiration.”