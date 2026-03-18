Newcastle United braced for nightmare referee repeat in Barcelona Champions League clash
Newcastle United will be officiated by French referee François Letexier at Spotify Camp Nou tonight
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Newcastle will run the Champions League suspension gauntlet once more this evening when they take on Barcelona.
The Magpies are bidding to reach the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time, after a 1-1 first leg Round of 16 result against the Catalans at St. James’ Park.
Match official Marco Guida came in for criticism on Tyneside having failed to book Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez for what many deemed yellow card offences. Bookings for either player would have resulted in a suspension for the second leg.Article continues below
Francois Letexier named Barcelona vs Newcastle United referee
Italian referee Guida then, correctly, awarded a penalty kick during second half stoppage time, allowing Barcelona to level from the spot after Harvey Barnes had given Newcastle the lead with only minutes remaining.
Officials for tonight’s second leg at Spotify Camp Nou have been decided and it doesn’t look as though the Toon Army will be given an officiating reprieve.
UEFA official Francois Letexier is the man in the middle in Barcelona and has quite the reputation in his homeland. In 13 Ligue 1 matches this season, Letexier has brandished 61 yellows and five reds, whilst also awarding three penalties.
Letexier also showed 16 yellow cards during three FIFA Club World Cup matches he ruled over last summer, but is yet to expel anyone in his six Champions League appearances this term.
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In this competition, yellow card tallies are not reset until AFTER the quarter-final stage, meaning Newcastle’s Joelinton and Dan Burn will walk the suspension tightrope at Spotify Camp Nou.
Both players are one booking away from a one-match suspension.
Barcelona, though, could be without a greater portion of their squad should they progress with Marc Casado, Gerard Martin, Yamal and Lopez all one booking away from a ban.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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