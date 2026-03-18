Quickfire Quiz 78: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?
Arj you ready? We're only Robben 90 seconds of your time
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How many football questions can you get right in just 90 seconds?
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
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If you’re still feeling lucky after that last round, we have one final selection of challenges, all courtesy of Kwizly. Whether you are a devotee of the Egyptian King or a master of Championship drama, there is a grid here ready for you to conquer.
We’ll start with the ultimate test of continental pedigree and the tactical minds behind it. We challenge you to name every club to have ever played in the Champions League, a task that spans the heavyweights of the modern era and the obscure one-hit wonders of decades past. Once you’ve charted the clubs, see if you can name every manager to reach a Champions League final, recalling the masterminds who steered their teams to the cusp of European glory.Article continues below
Next, we shift the focus to the prolific scorers of the North West. How much do you really know about Liverpool hero Mohamed Salah? We’ve put together a deep dive into his record-breaking career to see if you can claim to be a true expert. While you’re in a clinical mood, try to name Manchester City's top 20 all-time Premier League scorers, a list that features modern legends alongside some cult heroes from the early 2000s.
For those who follow the London clubs and their international contributions, we have two very different challenges. Try to name every Arsenal player to have gone to a major tournament with England since 1966, a roll call of Highbury and Emirates icons. For the Brentford faithful, we want to see if you can name every Bees player to have scored in the Premier League since their historic promotion.
If you appreciate the artistry of the game, we have a unique test of midfield wisdom. Who did Andrea Pirlo say this about? This quiz asks you to match iconic quotes from the Italian maestro to the players he admired (or scrutinised). For those who prefer the high-stakes tension of the English pyramid, see if you can name every side to reach the Championship play-offs, recalling the teams that fought for the richest prize in football.
Finally, for something that leans more towards lateral thinking and clever wordplay, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 44, featuring clues on fast goals, first goals, and country codes. Stay match-fit by signing up for our weekday newsletter for a daily dose of trivia delivered to your inbox, and join The Club: our completely free membership portal where you can track your stats, earn badges, and climb the global leaderboards to prove your expertise.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.
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