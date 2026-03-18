Quiz! Can you name every club to have come back from two goals down and won a Champions League tie?

Football quiz time – all about the Chaaaaaaampions.

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For this quiz, we're giving all you Tottenham fans hope that not all is lost after a first-leg disaster: the Lilywhites have never overturned two goals from the first leg – Spurs vs Manchester City in 2019 was a 1-1 draw in the first leg, remember, while Ajax only won 1-0 in London before Lucas Moura's Amsterdam brilliance – but there's clearly something in the air this week.

Sporting have become the latest team to overturn a deficit against the odds, knocking out Bodo/Glimt 5-3 on aggregate – so who else have come back from two or more goals down in a second leg? 19 teams to guess and five minutes to guess them. Go!

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Your ability to recall those nights of European escapology suggests a tactical mind that never knows when it's beaten. Absolutely world-class. However, the continent’s history is far deeper than just a few dramatic final whistles: a prestigious new roster of challenges is warming up on the touchline to see if your knowledge has real range, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re staying under the floodlights to see if you can track the underdog stories and the ultimate double-winners. We want you to showcase your scouting network by naming every club outside Europe's top five leagues to have reached the Champions League quarter-finals, before shifting your focus to the pinnacle of a player's career: can you name every player to have won the Champions League - and reached these international finals in the same year? It is a trial of both global geography and peak career milestones that distinguishes the elite analysts from the casual observers.

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If your expertise is more rooted in the drama of the English top flight, we have two clinical hurdles waiting in the tunnel. You can attempt to name every team to have ever played in the Premier League to prove your historical memory is truly top-tier, or pivot to the spot-kick specialists by naming every player to have scored 10+ Premier League penalties. From the stalwarts of the 1990s to the ice-cold finishers from twelve yards, it is time to see if your footballing IQ is truly elite.

To lower your heart rate after that high-intensity data session, find a quiet spot in the stands with FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 44. Featuring clues on fast goals, first goals and country codes, it is the perfect way to test your lateral thinking before the next round of fixtures. To stay one step ahead of the chasing pack, subscribe to our newsletter for your essential afternoon briefing of curated trivia. You can also secure your status as a terrace legend by registering for The Club: our free membership portal where you can unlock exclusive quiz hints, earn digital badges, and battle for the top spot on our global leaderboards.