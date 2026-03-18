Who is Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel set to rival Arsenal youngster's new Premier League record?

Manchester United are world-renowned for their record at producing first-team-ready academy players.

From the Class of '92 to contemporaries Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, Old Trafford has long been fertile ground for standout talents to flourish upon.

Recently, one 15-year-old on Manchester United's books has gone viral on social media and in youth football circles for his exploits in this season's Under-18 Premier League.

Article continues below

JJ Gabriel: Manchester United's next big thing

JJ Gabriel in action for Manchester United U18s this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

JJ Gabriel has scored 18 goals in 19 league appearances for Manchester United's U18s, in addition to a further two goals in this season's FA Youth Cup. He is currently the U18 Premier League top scorer, despite only recently celebrating his 15th birthday.

According to sources close to FourFourTwo, Gabriel has been courted by Catalan giants Barcelona in recent years, with the club reportedly funding holidays for Gabriel and his family, in a bid to tempt him to continue his development at Spotify Camp Nou.

Get VIP Manchester United tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

Gabriel is the son of former Republic of Ireland international Joe O'Cearuill, who won two caps for the country in 2007. O'Cearuill was previously on the books at Arsenal but spent most of his career in non-league after spells with Brighton and Hove Albion, Barnet and Irish league outfit St. Patrick's Athletic.

FourFourTwo understands Manchester United are pulling out all the stops to persuade Gabriel and his family that Manchester is where he should remain for the foreseeable future.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The teenager has already boasted his own personal trainers, private massage therapists and one-to-one conditioning coaching on his social media pages, with the aim of managing Gabriel's training and playing loads, treating him to the full professional footballer experience. Gabriel and his father routinely meet with coaches at Carrington for regular check-ins on his development.

Gabriel is not able to sign a professional contract until October 2027, when he will turn 17, but at 16, clubs tend to offer 'pre-contractual agreements' to secure high-potential players' futures.

An option available to Manchester United is to propose a 'scholarship-into-pro' deal, which is an agreement whereby the player signs their two-year scholarship with a commitment to sign a professional contract the moment they turn 17.

Manchester United know all too well how sought-after academy stars can be poached by other big clubs, having lured then-16-year-old Chido Obi to Old Trafford from rivals Arsenal back in 2024.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has stated that Gabriel will not make his debut this season, despite his progress with the U18s, because he is not allowed to do so. The 15-year-old was still 14 at the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign and is therefore ineligible under Premier League rules.

Carrick has, however, acknowledged the youngster's development, commenting: "JJ is a big talent, it's pretty obvious to know that."

In March 2026, Arsenal youngster Max Dowman came off the bench to become the Premier League's youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted in stoppage time against Everton. The winger was 16 years and 73 days old, breaking James Vaughan's previous record which had stood for over 20 years.

Gabriel turns 16 in October later this year, meaning a Manchester United debut during August or September 2026 could yield another record-breaking Premier League goal, should the teenager get on the pitch and find the back of the net.

The 15-year-old scored a 'special' brace, according to youth football insiders, against Nottingham Forest U18s in March, in addition to a sublime goal against rivals Liverpool earlier in the 2025/26 campaign, as the young Reds ran out 7-0 winners.

Gabriel has a low centre of gravity, terrific agility and balance, as well as excellent passing range, but will most likely need another growth spurt before he is considered for more senior outings.