Sterling hails Guardiola's impact

Raheem Sterling believes Manchester City are getting better and better under Pep Guardiola after their 3-1 victory at Swansea on Saturday.

City have won every game since Guardiola took charge in the off-season, earning a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table after six matches.

England winger Sterling has played a vital role in the fine start and he lauded Guardiola following their latest success at the Liberty Stadium.

"It's an ever-growing relationship between the boys and the manager and something that just keeps getting better," he said.

"It was a difficult away game and we dug in and got the win we deserve

"The whole squad, he just keeps giving us confidence. His team motivation talks are really good.

"He wants us to keep grinding results out. He's not overly excited, he just wants us to keep winning games."

Sterling scored his fourth goal of the season against the Swans, while Sergio Aguero took his tally to 11 in all competitions with a brace.

And the former Liverpool man was delighted to join his team-mate on the scoresheet.

"[Aguero]'s great to play with, he's a player that scores goals," he added. "He's a player he makes chances and he takes his chances.

"When I was looking up [for the third goal] I saw him in the middle to square it but I decided to take a chance. That's what I've got to do sometimes

"The first goal was incredible – first touch and bang. That's what Sergio gives you. He's so sharp in the box and his range of finishing is fantastic."