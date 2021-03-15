Steve Cotterill discharged after 16-day hospital stay for Covid-Pneumonia

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill has returned home from a 16-day stay in hospital for Covid-Pneumonia.

Cotterill had returned home from his first stay in hospital on February 16 having received extensive treatment for Covid-19 during a 33-day stay, but was re-admitted on March 1.

Cotterill, who was appointed by the Shrews in November, initially tested positive for coronavirus on January 1 and spent time in Bristol Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit after his illness progressed.

A statement on the club website read: “Shrewsbury Town Football Club is pleased to announce that Steve Cotterill has returned home from the hospital after previously being re-admitted for Covid-Pneumonia.

“Town’s manager had been back in the hospital for 16 days but will now finish his rehabilitation at home.

“The club is delighted to receive news that Steve has returned home and all at Shrewsbury Town look forward to welcoming him back to Montgomery Waters Meadow when he has made a full recovery.”