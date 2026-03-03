Quiz! Can you name every Premier League winners' all-time XI?

This guy may or may not be in Liverpool's side…

If you were to arrange an all-time XI of your club's greatest-ever Premier League servants, who would make the cut?

Let's see if this quiz gives you any idea. We've taken the 11 most-played players in the Premier League era for every club to have won the competition since 1992 – that's Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United – with one goalkeeper picked, four defenders, four midfielders and two forwards.

Correct: that equals a 4-4-2 (coincidence? Nah!). We've tried to build actual teams that can function properly – rather than crowbarring in four full-backs or going for two wingers up front – but hopefully you can still have a few guesses at who tops the appearance charts for each club… a whopping 25 minutes await you, with 77 players to have a stab at.

