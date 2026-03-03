Quickfire Quiz 67: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Ah, the most prestigious prize in all of English football – but enough talk about 10/10 on the Quickfire Quiz, let's actually crack on with it…

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

Still want more quizzes? We’ve got a massive library of brainteasers designed to push your footballing knowledge to the brink, all courtesy of Kwizly. From the record-breaking scorers of the modern era to the iconic soundtracks that defined our childhoods, there is something here for every kind of obsessive.

We’ll start with a test of endurance and clinical finishing. We challenge you to name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history, a roll call of the most lethal marksmen to ever grace the division. Once you’ve navigated that list of icons, see if you can sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League, an exercise in longevity that will have you second-guessing exactly which veterans managed to stick around the longest.

Next, we shift the focus from the record books to the map of England. Try to put every Premier League club in order, from most northernly to most southernly, a task that requires a keen sense of geography alongside your top-flight knowledge. For a bit of a logical twist, see if you can sort these players, clubs and more from earliest to latest, which serves as a definitive test of your ability to place the game's greatest moments in their correct historical context.

For those who enjoy the intersection of football and entertainment, we have two unique challenges. Try to tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from, recalling the cameos and costumes that brought the beautiful game to the silver screen. Following that musical theme, see if you can name every artist or band to have appeared more than once on the FIFA/EA Sports FC soundtrack, tracing the sounds that defined your virtual matchdays over the decades.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

Ready for a proper elite-level question? Our Pre-Match Poser no.16 is waiting, where we ask: can you answer this elite-level football quiz question? Finally, for something that requires a bit more wordplay and lateral thinking, take on FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 42, featuring clues on stars, centre-backs, and Scrabble head-scramblers. It is the ideal way to wind down your session while exploring the more idiosyncratic corners of the sport.

Make sure to sign up for our weekday newsletter to get a fresh dose of trivia delivered to your inbox, and join The Club: our completely free membership portal where you can track your stats, earn badges, and climb the global leaderboards to prove your expertise.