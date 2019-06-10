Steven Davies extends Hamilton stay

Striker Steven Davies has signed a new one-year contract with Hamilton.

The 31-year-old arrived at the club from Blackpool in January and netted crucial goals against St Mirren and St Johnstone to help keep Accies in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

The former Derby striker told Hamilton’s website: “I’m delighted to be spending another year at Hamilton. I’ve settled well up here and I’m looking forward to a new season ahead.

“The last game of the season against St Johnstone really hit home for me after scoring the goal to secure Premiership safety, I knew I still had a job to do here.”

Head coach Brian Rice added: “Steve’s been great since he arrived, both on and off the pitch. He brings that senior mindset to the dressing room with his experience and that will help the younger academy players who have made the step up.

“He’s become a cult hero since he arrived in January and I’m glad he’s earned himself another deal.”