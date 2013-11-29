Stoke defender Huth may require knee surgery
Robert Huth is likely to be sidelined for an extended period after it was confirmed he may require surgery on his knee.
The Stoke City defender came off with the problem in the 77th minute of his side's 2-0 victory over Sunderland last weekend and it is now unclear when he will return to first-team action.
"It looks like Huthy is going to need an operation," manager Mark Hughes said. "So we are likely to be without him for a period of time unfortunately.
"We hoped that we would be able to manage him through it to be perfectly honest, but it looks like he will have to have an operation on it.
"We are going to lose him for a number of weeks."
Huth has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Stoke so far this season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.