Stoke defender Huth may require knee surgery

The Stoke City defender came off with the problem in the 77th minute of his side's 2-0 victory over Sunderland last weekend and it is now unclear when he will return to first-team action.

"It looks like Huthy is going to need an operation," manager Mark Hughes said. "So we are likely to be without him for a period of time unfortunately.

"We hoped that we would be able to manage him through it to be perfectly honest, but it looks like he will have to have an operation on it.

"We are going to lose him for a number of weeks."

Huth has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Stoke so far this season.