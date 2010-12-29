Stoke seal Pennant deal

The 27-year-old, who has been on loan at Stoke this season, has signed a two-and-a-half year contract in a transfer that could eventually rise to 2.8 million pounds.

"Jermaine has made such a big impact since he has been with us and he has become a big favourite with the supporters, so I know everyone will be delighted that we have completed the signing," manager Tony Pulis said in a club statement.

Pennant, who played for Liverpool before joining La Liga side Zaragoza in 2009 on a free transfer, has been in good form for Stoke this season, helping them to 10th place in the league.

"The atmosphere around the place is brilliant, so I am looking forward to the fact that I am here at Stoke now for the long term and back in the best league in the world," Pennant said.