Stones could be set for six-week spell on sidelines

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that John Stones could be out of action for up to six weeks.

The England defender pulled up holding his hamstring half an hour into Saturday's 2-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium and was replaced by Eliaquim Mangala.

Speaking in his post-match news conference, Guardiola confirmed that the 23-year-old could be out of action for the rest of the year and miss games against Manchester United and Tottenham.

"It is unfortunate for us and for John and I think he might be out for six weeks with that type of injury," Guardiola said.

"We don't have a lot of central defenders, but the spirit in the team – and with all the players – is good so we are going to find a solution."