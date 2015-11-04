Sturaro issues rallying call for Juve to improve

Stefano Sturaro feels the entire Juventus squad needs to collectively up their work rate in order to get back on track after a disappointing start to the season.

The Serie A champions sit 10th in the table after 10 games, trailing leaders Fiorentina and Inter by nine points.

Midfielder Sturaro is adamant everybody at the club is committed to the cause, but has admitted they must keep growing if they are to be successful again.

"Every one of us has to give more, even if we're all professionals, committed to the cause and we're training very hard," the midfielder told Sky Sport.

"We need to keep growing as a group and get to know one another better. With each passing game, we face different situations."

Juventus will be looking to return to winning ways when they meet Empoli at the weekend after they were held to a draw in Tuesday's Champions League encounter with Borussia Monchengladbach.

And Sturaro said: "It's very important that we bring home three points.

"Empoli are capable of asking similar questions of us as Borussia: they play good football and we'll need to be compact and deny them space in which to pass the ball around."