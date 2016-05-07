Sturridge: There are no problems with Klopp

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge moved to end speculation about his future and insists he is happy playing under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Sturridge has been hampered by injuries since Klopp's arrival, with the German manager constantly facing questions about his fragile forward.

However, Sturridge has spent the last two months without any trouble, helping the side reach the final of the Europa League.

The England international said he wants to bring a title to Anfield, and assured staying at the Merseyside club is all that is on his mind.

"I'm happy – I'm happy. I have never expressed not being happy here. I think it is everyone playing Devil's Advocate," Sturridge told the Daily Mail.

"They see that I have been left out sometimes and they think 'maybe that means he is unhappy' but, at the end of the day, the manager has got a job to do.

"He has got to pick the team that he feels is best on the day. And I have got a job to do, which is to perform when I am playing.



"Has there been friction between us? Not at all! Never! There is never any on my part and there is never any on the manager's part, either, I don't think.

"It is his job to pick the team. If he chooses to pick someone else, I have to take it on the chin. You know what? I can say it: I can be upset if I'm not playing. But that is natural for any player to be upset. You just have to take it on the chin and be ready for your chance.

"We get that impression as players that something special is happening. It took me a while to get over not winning the Premier League here.

"That is the closest I have been since leaving Chelsea to winning something big. The Capital One Cup was so difficult to take. We want to make this count."

Sturridge insists he has been working hard to regain full fitness as he looks to secure a spot in England's 23-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2016.



"I actually haven't had a day off," he said. "When the other boys have had days off, I have been in. It has just been extra stuff, whether I've been training or doing recovery work, I've been doing it.

"I am not trying to create a sob story. We get paid to do this and this is my dream. I can't complain."