Suarez hails Barcelona team-mates after Golden Ball success

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez paid tribute to his team-mates after winning the Golden Ball award for best player at the Club World Cup.

Luis Enrique's men thumped River Plate 3-0 in the final on Sunday, with the Uruguay striker scoring twice after Lionel Messi had broken the deadlock.

Suarez scored five goals across his team's two games and hailed the contribution of his colleagues after being named as player of the tournament.

"This award is not just for me, it is for the whole team," he told FIFA.

"I am looking on it as recognition for all the hard work the team has put in to get this far, for all the sacrifice they have made.

"I am very happy to have helped out with my goals, but the most important thing is to come away with the trophy. That is what makes me happy.

"I think it also had a lot to do with the fact that [Messi and Neymar] did not play in the first game! They are both match-winners and it is great to have them by my side, to know that they are there."

The Club World Cup success makes Barca the most successful team in the competition's history with three triumphs and Suarez revealed he has always dreamt of winning it.

The 28-year-old continued: "It is nice to play in these tournaments.

"The Intercontinental Cup is now the Club World Cup and it is something that has excited me since I was a boy, when I used to wake up at six in the morning to watch these games. It is one of the dreams I had yet to fulfil."

Barcelona are back in action with a home La Liga match against Real Betis on December 30.