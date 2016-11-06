Suarez pleased with fifth booking

Luis Suarez was not overly bothered with referee Santiago Jaime Latre's decision to show him a yellow card in Barcelona's 2-1 LaLiga win over Sevilla, even if the booking means he will miss the upcoming game against Malaga due to suspension.

The Uruguay international went into the book for dissent after voicing his dismay with Latre for not showing Daniel Carrico a second yellow card of the evening late in the game.

Suarez's fifth yellow of the season will keep him out of the game against Malaga after the international break, but he is happy to be able to start with a clean slate again ahead of more important matches.

"The yellow card was actually a good thing," Suarez told Canal Plus.

"I start with a clean slate again ahead of games away against Real Sociedad and versus Real Madrid."

Suarez netted the winner after being set up by Lionel Messi and he had nothing but praise for his team-mate, who had previously scored the equaliser.

"Leo can play in any position," the forward added.

"He always makes the difference. He is very intelligent and always knows where to find space."