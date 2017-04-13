Subasic adamant Champions League a bonus for Monaco

Danijel Subasic has stressed the Ligue 1 title remains Monaco's main priority, despite putting one foot in the Champions League semi-finals.

Monaco beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on Wednesday in a game overshadowed by Tuesday's bomb attack aimed at the BVB team bus to take a major step toward the final four.

Subasic has urged his team-mates to quickly turn their focus to the Ligue 1 title race again, though, as Monaco defend a three-point lead over Paris Saint-Germain with seven games to go.

"The league remains our main priority, the Champions League is a bonus," Subasic said at a media conference ahead of Saturday's match against Dijon.

"It will be a difficult game against Dijon, but we want the three points.

"We need to win six more games to be crowned champions. I would happily win all of them 1-0 after a difficult game."

Head coach Leonardo Jardim, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of Monaco's remaining fixtures at Stade Louis II.

"Our four remaining home games are perhaps the most important," Jardim added.

"Normally, the team that wins the league is the team that is the strongest team in home games.

"All the Champions League games are very tiring because the players have to give more than 100 per cent.

"We are still paying in three competitions and have a busy schedule. We are going to try to recuperate."