Sunderland youngster Watmore pens contract extension

Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League club.

The fresh terms are set to extend the England Under-21 international's stay at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Watmore joined Sunderland from Altrincham in 2013 and has broken into their first-team squad this season, scoring on his Premier League debut against Norwich City.

The 21-year-old, who won the U21 Premier League player of the season award last term, scored his first England Under-21 goal against Switzerland last week

Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce said: "Duncan is an exciting prospect and the kind of talent you want to see coming through at your club."

Watmore earned a first-class honours degree in economics and business management at Newcastle University earlier this year and Allardyce added: "He is a bright young man, he has a sensible head on his shoulders and if he continues to make the kind of progress we have seen this season, I am sure that he has a great future ahead of him."

Sunderland lie second bottom of the Premier League and travel to face Crystal Palace on Monday.