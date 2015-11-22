Sunderland youngster Watmore pens contract extension
Duncan Watmore has followed his maiden Premier League and England Under-21 goals by signing a new four-year deal with Sunderland.
The fresh terms are set to extend the England Under-21 international's stay at the Stadium of Light until the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
Watmore joined Sunderland from Altrincham in 2013 and has broken into their first-team squad this season, scoring on his Premier League debut against Norwich City.
The 21-year-old, who won the U21 Premier League player of the season award last term, scored his first England Under-21 goal against Switzerland last week
Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce said: "Duncan is an exciting prospect and the kind of talent you want to see coming through at your club."
Watmore earned a first-class honours degree in economics and business management at Newcastle University earlier this year and Allardyce added: "He is a bright young man, he has a sensible head on his shoulders and if he continues to make the kind of progress we have seen this season, I am sure that he has a great future ahead of him."
Sunderland lie second bottom of the Premier League and travel to face Crystal Palace on Monday.
