'Liam Delap is gonna have, I would say, the best part of 10 to 12 big boy teams looking at him. Not only looking at him, wanting to sign him!' Ben Foster predicts which clubs could sign in-demand Ipswich Town star

Ben Foster believes at least 10-12 Premier League clubs could be in pursuit of Liam Delap this summer.

Delap, who is wanted by a whole host of teams in and around Europe, is reported to have a £30 million release clause in his contract following Ipswich Town's relegation back to the Championship.

Having banged in 12 top-flight goals this season so far, the former Manchester City man is hot property, and whilst the rumour mill continues to swirl, it is safe to assume he will not be turning out for the Tractor Boys next season.

Where will Liam Delap be playing next season?

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap is wanted by Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Manchester United continue to be the favourite to land the Ipswich man, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Nottingham Forest have also been linked with a move for the England Under-21 international.

Former Watford and Birmingham City goalkeeper Ben Foster, speaking on his TikTok channel this week, believes Delap's agent deserves huge praise for his work in galvanising this much interest in his client.

"Liam Delap's agent, he has produced here like you would not believe," began Foster. "He deserves all of the pats on the back from Liam that he's gonna get, right?

"Because what's gonna happen now is, Liam Delap is gonna have, I would say, the best part of 10 to 12 big boy teams looking at him. Not only looking at him, wanting to sign him, yeah? Already getting into his agent going, mate, bring him to us, right?

"We will give him a 10 million quid signing-on fee, we'll give him 150 grand a week, right?" Foster claims Delap's agent will be relaying to prospective clubs.

"He'll have 10 of them doing it and then he'll go to the next club, the agent, and go, they've offered us 150 grand a week though, right, and 10 mil. So if you can just beat that by 160 grand, 170, mate, honestly."

Liam Delap has enjoyed a decent goal return for Ipswich Town this season (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Delap would be a tidy pick-up for a whole host of Premier League clubs, but we are backing him to sign for Manchester United when it's all said and done.

Ipswich Town are back in Premier League action on Saturday as they face Newcastle United.