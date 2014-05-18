Super Lig Wrap: Tributes paid after mine tragedy

With Turkey in mourning as the death toll nears 300 following the tragedy at Soma, some players opted to walk on to the field wearing helmets in games around the country.

There was little to play for in many of the encounters, with who would be the final relegated side one of the few remaining questions.

Elazigspor required victory in their final game at Rizespor to have any chance of staying in the top flight, even if goal difference was working against them regardless.

They were given a degree of hope, however, when Rodrigo Tello's 37th-minute opener put them ahead.

Rizespor bounced back impressively in the second period as Leonard Kweuke's double, the first of which was a penalty, was added to by a late Lomana LuaLua goal to secure a 3-1 win.

Gaziantepspor and Kayseri Erciyesspor, the only sides who could also have fallen foul of the drop on the final day, both fell to defeats.

Bursaspor overcame the former with Fernandao, Bekir Yilmaz and Sercan Yildirim scoring after Ibrahim Akin broke the deadlock for Gaziantepspor.

Second-placed Galatasaray overcame Erciyesspor 2-1, Burak Yilmaz and Umut Bulut netting to render Kader Mangane's late effort a consolation.

Elsewhere, Trabzonspor leapfrogged Sivasspor to finish fourth.

Sivasspor headed into the final day knowing a draw at Karabukspor would be sufficient to guarantee they ended in that spot.

Yet they failed in that quest as Ilhan Parlak grabbed the only goal from the spot.

That opened the door for Trabzonspor, who managed the win needed at Antalyaspor to ensure they would begin next season's UEFA Europa League in the play-off round rather than the third qualification phase.

Zeki Yavru set them on their way in the 13th minute before Olcan Adin wrapped up the scoring just after half-time to complete a 2-0 success.

In any other year, the results would have taken on added significance but, with champions Fenerbahce banned from European competitions next season, Sivasspor still earned a Europa League spot.

For their part, Ersun Yanal's men capped a victorious campaign with a 2-0 win at Kayserispor, Cristian Baroni and Moussa Sow grabbing the goals.

Hugo Almeida and Mervan Celik were on target, while Oguzhan Ozyakup was sent off late on, as Besiktas drew 1-1 with Genclerbirligi.

Kasimpasa sealed a sixth-placed finish by beating Akhisar Belediyespor 3-1, Adem Buyuk, Tunay Torun and Ezequiel Scarione getting on the scoresheet.

In the round's other game, Eskisehirspor - who will also appear in the Europa League next year after being defeated by Champions League-bound Galatasaray in the Turkish Cup final - drew 1-1 with Konyaspor.