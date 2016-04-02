Survival battle is not over, says Neil

Norwich City boss Alex Neil insists there is still "lots to do" in order to ensure Premier League survival, despite watching his team earn a crucial 3-2 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

A stoppage-time goal from Martin Olsson sealed a dramatic win for the Canaries, after an Aleksandar Mitrovic brace cancelled out goals from Timm Klose and Dieumerci Mbokani.

The Swede's strike understandably sparked wild celebrations among the home faithful, and Neil is convinced it was no more than his side deserved after a pulsating contest at Carrow Road.

"It was a strange game but we were the better team throughout," he told BBC Sport.

"It looked as if we were going to fail to capitalise but that's the best way to win a game. We went through the other side against Liverpool, conceding in the last minute of stoppage time, so huge credit to the players.

"We have great spirit here and we showed that in abundance.

"Football is an entertainment sport and everyone has gone home with their money's worth. We have started to turn it around, that's seven points in three games."

Having secured back-to-back wins for the second time this season, Norwich travel to Crystal Palace next week with a four-point cushion above the relegation zone.

And while a win would bring Norwich level on points with Alan Pardew's men, Neil insists his side cannot afford to get carried away, despite admitting his side's form is a cause for optimism.

"Lots to do yet. We have Crystal Palace and Sunderland to come which are as big as today was - if not bigger. But it's a good start."