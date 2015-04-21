Survival fight is not about me. says Frontzeck

With the club just two points clear of the relegation zone, Hannover opted to sack Tayfun Korkut on Monday after going winless thus far in 2015.

The club subsequently announced former Borussia Monchengladbach and St Pauli coach Frontzeck as Korkut's successor - agreeing a contract until the end of the campaign.

At his first news conference on Tuesday, Frontzeck expressed optimism that Hannover could remain in the Bundesliga, but stressed he should not be the centre of attention.

"It's not about me, not about Tayfun, not [sporting director Dirk] Dufner, not [president Martin] Kind," he said. "It's about the club.

"It is absolutely feasible to do it [survive] together with the fans. It's complicated, but I have a good feeling.

"I know the situation, where the team is. What I can say is that the team is fighting fit and in good condition."

Former Germany international Frontzeck's first game at the helm comes against Hoffenheim at the HDI Arena on Saturday.