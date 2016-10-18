Sviatchenko demands 'frightening' Celtic Park

Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has demanded another daunting Champions League atmosphere inside Parkhead when Borussia Monchengladbach visit on Wednesday.

Manchester City were suitably spooked in Celtic's last European contest as Brendan Rodgers' side took the lead three times on their way to a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Gladbach, yet to score a point in Group C, will field a side shorn of key players such as Andreas Christensen, Thorgan Hazard and Raffael.

And Sviatchenko used Tuesday's pre-match media conference to issue a rallying call to the Bhoys faithful.

"When players and teams come here they need to be frightened," he said.

"To draw a parallel to the City game you could see that they were struggling even though they are really big stars.

"So we will do our best to create that intensity in the game and with the fans this combination will be good.

"My first experience against City in this tournament was really big, imagine being on the opposition side, feeling that pressure, especially in the last couple of minutes of the game when we needed their help?

"They were really helping us so if they can put in a performance like the last time, Gladbach will be a bit frightened.

"I think Monchengladbach might know that this place is difficult to play in anyway.

"If they were thinking that it was an easy game before the City game I think they will be a bit surprised because every game is a difficult game."