Swansea still chasing points, insists Monk

Garry Monk's side sit eighth in the league on 43 points, while their record Premier League total is 47 – registered in 2011-12.

Despite their relative comfort in the table and a 10-point deficit to Tottenham a place above them, Monk is determined to rack up another win and move closer to history.

"It has been a difficult season for them, but they have a good group with quality players," said Monk.

"They pushed Chelsea all the way in the last game and I was really impressed with them.

"Hull want to steer clear of the relegation zone, so they will be a determined side coming here.

"But we are focused on winning the three points, as Hull will be. They have always been close encounters between the sides in recent times.

"If our attitude is spot on and our football is as good as it can be then we have the chance to win.

"It's about pushing on with our agenda and improving ourselves, judging by the week we have had I can see the group is focused and ready."