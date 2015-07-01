Swansea swoop for Eder

Eder has left Braga to join Swansea City for an undisclosed fee, the Portugal forward signing a three-year contract at the Liberty Stadium.

Garry Monk has been busy adding to his Swansea squad following last season's record eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

Andre Ayew, Franck Tabanou and Kristoffer Nordfeldt have already completed moves to Swansea and Eder will now join them after ending his three-year stay with Braga.

"I am very happy to have signed with Swansea. It’s a big club and I believe I can progress as a footballer here," Eder told Swansea's official website.

"The Premier League will be a step up for me, but I've played in the European competitions and also for my country so I've experienced different levels of the game.

"Hopefully my team-mates will help me develop and settle in quickly at the club. I can't wait to meet all of them when I report for pre-season training.

"Swansea are a solid club who have big ambitions - last season confirmed that - and it's great for me to be a part of it.

Eder boasts 18 caps for Portugal and scored his first international goal against Italy last month.

The 27-year-old contributed 10 goals in 29 Primeira Liga appearances last term for Braga. He previously represented Academica in Portugal's top flight.

Monk added: "Eder is the type of striker we've been looking for. He has excellent attributes; strong, quick and technically sound with the ball.

"He has a good pedigree and is a full international with Portugal. He fits our profile in terms of the players we've signed in the last two seasons because he's young, hungry and eager to prove himself in the Premier League.

"He has the characteristics we are looking for and will certainly add competition to the striking department."