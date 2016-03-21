Swansea's season has been unacceptable - Williams

Ashley Williams has labelled Swansea City's season "unacceptable" and said their 2015-16 campaign has "not been enjoyable".

Swansea battled to a 1-0 win over Premier League strugglers Aston Villa on Saturday as they look to retain their status in the top-flight.

Federico Fernandez scored the only goal of the game to move Swansea eight points clear of the relegation zone with seven games left to play.

Williams bemoaned the number of managerial changes at the club this season, with Garry Monk, Alan Curtis and Francesco Guidolin all having taken charge of the team at various stages.

"This season's been a grind and [the 1-0 win over Villa] kind of summed it up a little bit. We didn’t play very well but we managed to grind out a result," Williams told the Guardian.

"It's not been enjoyable, to be honest. There's been a lot of changes with the manager, it's not ideal.

"It's kind of one you want to get it out the way, get safe, see where you can finish and try and put everything right before next season and have another good season."

The Swansea captain added: "I think this season is an important one, we've got it wrong for whatever reason and it’s unacceptable for a club like Swansea to have a season like this with the players that we've got.

"It's such a good club, we need to do better next season, so there's a lot of talking to be done in the summer."