Tearful Cesar revels in Brazil turnaround

Goalkeeper Cesar famously made a crucial error as his side crashed out of the showpiece in South Africa four years ago against Netherlands.

But he atoned for that disappointment somewhat with two saves as Brazil beat Chile 3-2 on penalties at the Estadio Mineirao in Belo Horizonte on Saturday.

That was enough to give Luiz Felipe Scolari's men a place in the last eight, Neymar's spot-kick proving the winning one following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

For Cesar, the result represented a complete turnaround from the emotions he felt in 2010.

He said: "Four years ago, I took one, upset, sad emotional interview. And now I am repeating (it) with happiness.

"Only God and my family know what I went through (for year's ago) and step up today, but I know that my story is not over in the squad.

"My team-mates are giving me a lot of strength to get on the field and give my best. It's three steps, and I hope to give another interview with the party in Brazil."

Captain Thiago Silva was equally pleased for his goalkeeper, adding: "I talked to him before the game and said that if he were to cry, it was a joy."