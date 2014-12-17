Tena: Real Madrid 'by far the better team'

Carlo Ancelotti's men eased into the final of the FIFA tournament in Morocco, with a 4-0 triumph in Marrakech - which was powered by goals to Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Isco.

Tena said while it was a positive experience playing the UEFA Champions League winners, his men were no match for the La Liga powerhouse who have won 21 straight matches in all competitions.

"Real Madrid deserved to win; they were clearly superior," said Tena, as reported by FIFA.com.

"The 4-0 scoreline is a good reflection of what happened out on the pitch.

"We had some good chances to score but unfortunately we couldn't make use of any of them.

"Although we've simply got to acknowledge that Madrid were by far the better team, it was a great experience to play against such a strong side, and we can learn plenty from it.

"Now our full attention will be on the match for third place, a game we want to win no matter what."

Cruz Azul will play the loser of Wednesday's semi-final between San Lorenzo and Auckland City in the third-place play-off in Marrakech on Saturday.