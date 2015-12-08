Terry and Ramires fit for Porto - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that captain John Terry and midfielder Ramires are fit for Chelsea's Champions League game against Porto, but Radamel Falcao will not face his former club.

Skipper Terry injured his ankle in the 4-0 Group G victory at Maccabi Tel Aviv a fortnight ago, while Ramires has not featured since the 1-0 win over Norwich City on November 21 due to a knock.

But the duo trained on Tuesday and are available for Wednesday's match at Stamford Bridge. However, on-loan striker Falcao remains sidelined.

Speaking at his pre-game news conference, Mourinho said: "Falcao is not fit, he just had a little period with us - first time training, still a couple of weeks away from being in condition to play.



"John and Ramires look fine."

