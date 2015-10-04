Terry: Chelsea squad still behind Mourinho

John Terry claims the Chelsea squad are still behind manager Jose Mourinho despite their unconvincing start to the 2015-16 campaign.

The reigning Premier League champions have been struggling badly so far this term and sank to 16th spot on the table following a 3-1 defeat at home to Southampton on Saturday.

Mourinho has dropped key figures such as Terry and Nemanja Matic in recent weeks in an attempt to turn things around, leading to speculation that he has fallen out with some members of his squad.

The former Real Madrid coach denied those rumours last week and Terry has now also insisted the players are still behind the Portuguese.

"We have a big group of players and we have the best manager who we remain behind and we remain together," Terry told the official Chelsea website.

"That is what you do in tough circumstances. I have been here a long time and I have seen managers come and go and if anyone is going to get us out of this hole it is going to be Jose Mourinho.

"And the players will remain together and fight, and keep fighting for the supporters because they were excellent on Saturday.

"We are not in the familiar position we are normally in. We find ourselves in it and it is down to the group of players and the manager to get ourselves out of it and we must do that very soon.

"Generally I think we are looking low on confidence but we have a big group of players in that dressing room and we need to stand up, which we will do. There is no difference from last season."

Chelsea's next match after the international break is at home to Aston Villa on October 17.