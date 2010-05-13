Terry fit for final after moment of fear

The centre-half had a scan on Wednesday which revealed no major damage despite initial fears he might have broken a bone and been ruled out of the World Cup.

"I was just running back to goal and Daniel Sturridge fell on top of me," he said.

"My foot was caught underneath. I thought it was quite bad initially. But once I had the scan it was just bruising and today there was no problem at all," Terry told reporters.

"I was delighted when I got the scan results and there was no ligament damage or anything like that. It was just a bit of bruising inside the foot so no problem at all.

"I felt good today, I felt nothing at all, passing the ball or striking the ball," he added.

"I came straight here to see the doctor and he sent me for a scan straight away. He couldn't tell what it was, it was always going to be a quick scan, nothing serious.

"It was sorted out in a couple of hours but I was a bit scared, I must say. Once I had the scan I didn't wear the (protective) boot, it's just protection really.

"The doctor advised me to keep it on. But once I got the scan results I was back in my normal trainer."

While Chelsea and England fans might have been worried, Terry's team-mates seemed less concerned.

"I think with JT you would have to run him over a few times before he's not going to play, I knew he was alright," said fellow England squad member Joe Cole.

Midfielder Frank Lampard added: "It's the way of the world now, if someone gets a broken fingernail everyone panics, especially a player as good as John. It was just a brief scare."

