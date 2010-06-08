Terry happy with Capello experiments

"I don't think we have anything to worry about with that - it's the way the manager does things," Terry told reporters on Tuesday.

"He chops and changes people week in and week out and on a daily basis as well, so we all get used to different people."

Terry, who has won 60 England caps, played alongside Ledley King in Monday's World Cup warm-up game against South African premier league team Platinum Stars.

King and Terry were replaced by the uncapped Michael Dawson, who flew out to replace Ferdinand, and Matthew Upson, in the second half of England's 3-0 win, when Robert Green went into goal in place of Joe Hart.

"I think we all know each other well enough now, and how we all play, for it to be no problem," Terry said about Capello's changes.

"It's not a time now for getting used to players, but for creating a unity and a feeling that we are all sticking together and that's the most important thing now."

Ferdinand was ruled out of the World Cup finals after injuring his knee in the squad's first training session in South Africa last Friday. Capello has appointed Steve Gerrard as captain in his place.

England open their World Cup campaign with a Group C match against the United States in Rustenburg on Saturday.

The 39-year-old David James had been expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper but he did not make an appearance against Platinum Stars.

Terry, who was stripped of the England captaincy in February after newspaper revelations about his private life, said he had no opinion to offer on who should be the first-choice goalkeeper.

"I don't want to get drawn into that. It's a decision for the manager and it is a big decision, but that is what he's paid for. I just think we have three great players here and they are all here for the right decisions after doing what they did in the league last season.

"But it is typical of the manager. You know you can never read him and know what he is thinking and I think that's what people like about him."

