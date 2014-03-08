Terry rules out England return for World Cup

Terry quit the national side after falling out with the Football Association in 2012 over a ban for racism, but his impressive form this season - alongside England centre-back Gary Cahill - has prompted some to suggest he may go back on his decision and make himself available for selection.

However, following Chelsea's 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham on Saturday, Terry moved to quash any speculation once and for all.

"My days are gone and it is down to Gary and the young boys to push on for our country," he told Sky Sports.

"He seems to get better every day, he is great in the air and reads it well. He is quick and he is the man for England going forward and has been excellent for Chelsea.

"We have struck up a great relationship, since he came from Bolton not only on the pitch but off it too.

"He seems to get better every game, and we do love playing together and he made his debut for England with me.

"But a lot went on with myself and England and I love playing for my country, and I was very proud to do that and captain my country twice.

"Unfortunately things have changed and moved on and I am concentrating on playing well and hopefully keep us top of the league."