"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make... Right now I'm not able to give 100% mentally or physically," Millie Bright withdraws from Euros selection

England defender Millie Bright has withdrawn herself from Euros selection for this summer's tournament.

Sarina Wiegman's side head into the major tournament as defending champions but will now have to attempt the feat without one of their key players.

Bright is not the first experienced star unavailable this summer for England either.

Millie Bright: "Stepping back is the right thing for my health"

Millie Bright is a leader in the England team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mary Earps and Fran Kirby have both retired from international football before the Euros.

Earps' announcement was a shock to fans with her set to be number two this summer with Hannah Hampton taking the number one shirt.

Millie Bright won the domestic treble with Chelsea this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kirby, meanwhile, was told she would not be going to the tournament and so brought forward her international retirement.

Now Bright has pulled out and it is not just the playing abilities that England will miss but the leadership qualities too.

The Chelsea captain was the skipper at the last major tournament as Leah Williamson was injured for the 2023 World Cup.

Bright said on her decision: "This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make.

Millie Bright was central to Chelsea's success this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now I'm not able to give 100% mentally or physically.

"As much as I want to be out there running through brick walls for England and fighting alongside my team mates, stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team."

Bright had withdrawn from England's recent Nations League games because she did not feel 100% physically or mentally.

Other options for England now Bright has withdrawn include Washington Spirit's Esme Morgan, Manchester United's Maya Le Tissier and Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy.

England's Euros squad will be announced on Thursday.