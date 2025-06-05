Why isn't Millie Bright at the Euros this summer?

Millie Bright will not play a part in this summer's Euros as England attempt to defend their crown.

The Chelsea captain and defender, who won the Euros in 2022, is not included in Sarina Wiegman's 23-player squad.

But why won't the 31-year-old take to the pitch in Switzerland?

Millie Bright: Defender steps back to put health first



Bright withdrew from England's recent Nations League games because she was not 100% physically or mentally.

The break was not enough time for the star to get back to full fitness and for her mental health to be in the right place for this summer. Therefore, she withdrew herself from England selection.



She said in a statement on social media: "Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour.

"My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more.

"Right now I'm not able to give 100% mentally or physically.

"As much as I want to be out there running through brick walls for England and fighting alongside my team mates, stepping back is the right thing for my health, my future in the game and most importantly the team."



Bright was the captain at the 2023 World Cup in place of the then-injured Leah Williamson.

The team will miss the Chelsea player's leadership qualities as well as her defensive skills this summer.

However, crucially Bright did not announce her retirement which leaves the door open for her to return to the squad when she feels she is ready.